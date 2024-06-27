Mital Patel, the Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of RadNet Inc (RDNT, Financial), executed a sale of 40,000 shares of the company on June 18, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 202,146 shares of RadNet Inc.

RadNet Inc operates as a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. The company's services include magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography (PET), ultrasound, X-ray, and mammography.

On the date of the sale, shares of RadNet Inc were priced at $59.26, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $4.23 billion. This pricing places the company's price-earnings ratio at 190.93, significantly above the industry median of 30.17 and the company's historical median.

The GF Value of RadNet Inc is estimated at $27.92, suggesting that the stock is Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.12.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 14 insider sells at RadNet Inc. Mital Patel's recent transaction of 40,000 shares aligns with this trend of insider selling, as he has not purchased any shares over the same period.

