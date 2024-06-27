President Joshua Isner of Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON, Financial) executed a sale of 1,434 shares of the company on June 18, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,332 shares in the company.

Axon Enterprise Inc, known for its comprehensive public safety technologies including Tasers, body cameras, and cloud-based evidence management software, has seen a variety of insider trading activities over the past year. The insider transaction history reveals 19 insider sells and only 1 insider buy during this period.

On the date of the latest transaction by the insider, shares of Axon Enterprise Inc were priced at $297.78. This valuation brings the market cap of the company to approximately $22.12 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 85.71, which is above the industry median of 33.745.

The stock's GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, is set at $269.07, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.11. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 147,247 shares and has not made any purchases. This trend in insider behavior can provide investors with insights into the sentiment of high-level executives within the company regarding its stock performance and future outlook.

For more detailed information on Axon Enterprise Inc's financial performance and insider transactions, interested parties are encouraged to review the official SEC filings and keep an eye on the stock's performance relative to its industry peers.

