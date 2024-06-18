Chief Technology Officer Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE, Financial) on June 18, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 24,174 shares of the company.

Grand Canyon Education Inc provides postsecondary education services in the United States, focusing on graduate and undergraduate degree programs in education, healthcare, business, and liberal arts.

Over the past year, Dilek Marsh has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock, selling a total of 3,000 shares. There have been no purchases recorded in the same timeframe. Overall, there have been 8 insider sells and no insider buys at Grand Canyon Education Inc over the past year, indicating a trend of insider sales.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc were priced at $136.78 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $3.99 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 18.77, slightly above the industry median of 18.385 but below the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $139.77, making the price-to-GF-Value ratio 0.98. This suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider could be part of personal portfolio management or other undisclosed reasons. Investors often monitor insider transactions as part of their due diligence on any potential stock investments.

