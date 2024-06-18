On June 18, 2024, Steven Collis, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer of Cencora Inc (COR, Financial), sold 10,754 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 285,088 shares of Cencora Inc.

Cencora Inc, formerly known as AmerisourceBergen, is a global healthcare company focused on improving the access and affordability of pharmaceuticals and providing pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution services, along with other healthcare-related solutions.

Over the past year, Steven Collis has been active in the market with his shares of the company. He has sold a total of 192,401 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Cencora Inc, where there have been 32 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

Shares of Cencora Inc were trading at $235.76 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $46.41 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 25.79, which is above both the industry median of 17.835 and the historical median for the company.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is set at $200.01, indicating that with a current price of $235.76, Cencora Inc is considered modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.18.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might draw the attention of current and potential investors, especially considering the company's current valuation and market performance.

