On June 18, 2024, Matthew Jauchius, Director at Core Molding Technologies Inc (CMT, Financial), executed a sale of 6,527 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,767 shares in the company.

Core Molding Technologies Inc (CMT, Financial) is a manufacturer of sheet molding compound and a molder of fiberglass reinforced plastics. The company primarily serves various markets including automotive, heavy truck, HVAC, and construction.

Over the past year, Matthew Jauchius has sold a total of 20,781 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 27 insider sells and only 2 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Core Molding Technologies Inc were trading at $16.6 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $142.641 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 7.96, which is lower than both the industry median of 24.32 and the company’s historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.19. The GF Value of $13.99 is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates.

This insider selling activity might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow to make informed investment decisions.

