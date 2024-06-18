On June 18, 2024, Barry Hytinen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Iron Mountain Inc (IRM, Financial), executed a sale of 9,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 110,367 shares of Iron Mountain Inc.

Iron Mountain Inc specializes in storage and information management services, providing solutions that include records storage, data management, document management, data centers, art storage and logistics, and secure shredding to help organizations lower storage costs, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and better use their information.

Over the past year, Barry Hytinen has sold a total of 9,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction reflects a continuation of the selling trend observed among the company's insiders, as there have been 38 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

Shares of Iron Mountain Inc were priced at $88.31 on the day of the sale. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $26.04 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 134.59, significantly above both the industry median of 17.33 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is calculated at $62.78, indicating that with a current price of $88.31, Iron Mountain Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.41.

The insider trend image above illustrates the recent selling activities. Additionally, the GF Value, which considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, suggests a cautious outlook on the stock's current valuation.

This valuation insight, combined with the ongoing insider selling trend, provides investors with critical data points for assessing the stock's current market position and future movements.

