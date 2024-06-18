On June 18, 2024, Roxanne Taylor, a Director at Pure Storage Inc (PSTG, Financial), executed a sale of 8,543 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 14,608 shares of Pure Storage Inc.

Pure Storage Inc specializes in providing enterprise data storage solutions. The company's technology includes hardware and software products to assist companies with data storage operations, emphasizing data center and cloud-based environments.

Over the past year, Roxanne Taylor has sold a total of 61,619 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Pure Storage Inc, where there have been 23 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Pure Storage Inc were priced at $69.24 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 235.57, which is above the industry median of 23.865.

The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.97, based on a GF Value of $35.22. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the valuation metrics of Pure Storage Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.