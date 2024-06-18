On June 18, 2024, Joel Wine, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Matson Inc (MATX, Financial), sold 11,336 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a stock price of $120.9, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 160,270 shares of Matson Inc.

Matson Inc, a transportation and logistics company, provides shipping services primarily in the Pacific. The company's fleet includes container ships and custom-designed barges that offer a lifeline to the economies of the regions they serve.

Over the past year, Joel Wine has sold a total of 11,336 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 28 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of Matson Inc were trading at $120.9 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $4.20 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 14.50, which is slightly higher than the industry median of 14.405.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Matson Inc is estimated at $86.74 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.39.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sell event might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics to gauge market sentiment and potential future stock movements.

