On June 17, 2024, Margaret Horn, Chief Operating Officer of Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD, Financial), executed a sale of 4,415 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction was carried out at a stock price of $37.39 per share. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 136,651 shares of Revolution Medicines Inc.

Revolution Medicines Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit elusive, high-value frontier targets within notorious cancer pathways. This strategic approach is designed to combat malignant diseases with precision and transformative potential.

Over the past year, Margaret Horn has sold a total of 93,609 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Revolution Medicines Inc shows a total of 47 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year, indicating a trend of insider selling.

Shares of Revolution Medicines Inc were trading at $37.39 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $6.19 billion. The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 15.58, based on a GF Value of $2.40.

The GF Value is a proprietary measure reflecting the fair value of a stock, calculated by GuruFocus using historical trading multiples (such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow), an adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This recent insider sale could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

