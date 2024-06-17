On June 17, 2024, Director William Hoffman executed a significant transaction by selling 40,000 shares of Inari Medical Inc (NARI, Financial). The shares were sold at a price of $43.54 each, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 825,359 shares of the company.

Inari Medical Inc is a medical device company focused on developing products for the treatment of venous diseases. The company's innovative devices are designed to remove blood clots and provide solutions to improve patient outcomes in the venous system.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 370,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 28 insider sells and only 2 insider buys over the past year.

The stock of Inari Medical Inc was trading at $43.54 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.68 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $98.15, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.44. This suggests that the stock might be undervalued, labeled as "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice" based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might provide valuable insights for investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's valuation metrics in relation to its market performance.

