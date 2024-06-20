On June 20, 2024, Houte Van, Chief Financial Officer of Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX, Financial), executed a sale of 20,000 shares of the company at a price of $20.01 per share. This transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 48,333 shares of Nurix Therapeutics Inc.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies designed to modulate cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and immune disorders.

Over the past year, Houte Van has sold a total of 50,141 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Nurix Therapeutics Inc shows a total of 21 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics Inc were trading at $20.01 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.28 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock is currently Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation metrics of Nurix Therapeutics Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.