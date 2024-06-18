On June 18, 2024, Scott Romine, President and CEO of Jackson Financial Inc (JXN, Financial), executed a sale of 12,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 78,359.39 shares of Jackson Financial Inc.

Jackson Financial Inc specializes in providing retirement products and services, including annuities and investment management, to retail investors in the United States. The company aims to help customers achieve financial security during retirement.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 32,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the last year, where there have been 7 insider sells and only 1 insider buy at Jackson Financial Inc.

Shares of Jackson Financial Inc were trading at $71.21 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $5.53 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 1.92, which is lower than the industry median of 11.32.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $26.00, indicating that with a price of $71.21, Jackson Financial Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.74.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.