Director Frederic Simon Sells 35,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd (FROG)

On June 18, 2024, Frederic Simon, Director at JFrog Ltd (FROG, Financial), executed a sale of 35,000 shares of the company at an average price of $33 per share, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 4,584,432 shares of JFrog Ltd.

JFrog Ltd (FROG, Financial) specializes in providing software release automation solutions that allow developers to build and release software rapidly and more efficiently. The company's platform is a critical tool in the continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines in software development.

Over the past year, Frederic Simon has sold a total of 680,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend seen within JFrog Ltd, where there have been 83 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The stock of JFrog Ltd was trading at $33 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.55 billion. According to GF Value, the stock is currently modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $36.22, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sell event aligns with the ongoing pattern of insider transactions at JFrog Ltd, where the majority of activities have been sales rather than purchases, reflecting a significant level of insider selling over the past year.

