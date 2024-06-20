Q4 2024 Aurora Cannabis Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 20, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Aurora Cannabis Inc fourth quarter 2024 results conference call. All participants will be in a listen only mode and a question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. This conference is being recorded today, Thursday, June 20, 2024.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Kevin Niland, Director of Strategic Finance, and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Kevin Niland - Aurora Cannabis Inc. - IR



Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us. On the line with me are Miguel Martin, CEO and Simona King, CFO. This morning, we filed our 2024 fiscal year and fourth quarter financials for the period ending March 31, 2024, and issued a news release containing both our annual and quarterly results.



Our financial statements, MD&A, news release are available on our IR website can also access the SEDAR plus and EDGAR. In addition, you'll find a supplemental information deck on our IR website. For today's conference call, listeners are reminded that certain matters that constitute