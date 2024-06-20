Release Date: June 20, 2024

Positive Points

GMS Inc (GMS, Financial) achieved record net sales of $5.5 billion and organic sales of $5.3 billion for the full fiscal year 2024.

Fourth-quarter net sales reached $1.4 billion, with net income of $56.4 million and adjusted EBITDA of $146.6 million.

Strong cash flow generation with $204.2 million from operating activities and $186.7 million in free cash flow.

GMS Inc (GMS) expanded its market share in US wallboard sales by 80 basis points and in steel by 130 basis points.

The company successfully executed several strategic acquisitions, including Home Lumber & Building Supplies, AMW Construction Supply, and Kamco Supply Corporation, enhancing its market presence and product offerings.

Negative Points

Significant steel pricing and margin headwinds impacted the fourth-quarter performance, particularly in multifamily applications.

Fourth-quarter average wallboard price was down slightly year over year due to mix, with prices flat sequentially.

Commercial construction activity is expected to face headwinds due to financing availability, labor constraints, and inflationary pressures.

SG&A expenses increased by $35.8 million year over year, primarily due to acquisitions, greenfield openings, and inflationary pressures in wages and benefits.

Net income for the fourth quarter decreased by 25.4% year over year, impacted by higher state taxes, increased depreciation expense, and a write-off of debt discount and deferred financing fees.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you break out what you see as like-for-like wallboard pricing versus the negative mix impact as single-family accelerates relative to commercial?

A: Like-for-like pricing will see low single-digit appreciation for both commercial and residential wallboard. We expect some improvement in July, with most pricing realized in the second quarter. The negative mix impact from increased single-family activity is why we guided to 32% gross margins later in the year.

Q: How much of the 31.5% gross margin guide is due to purchase accounting from Kamco?

A: We wouldn't expect any further continuance of purchase accounting impacts into Q1 at the cost of sales line. The impacts will be related to G&A and amortization on the step-ups.

Q: Can you provide more color on the expected SG&A leverage in Q2?

A: We should start seeing some SG&A leverage in Q2, driven by strong wallboard volume, particularly in residential, which has a lower cost to deliver than commercial. Additionally, we are controlling our G&A in preparation for potential declines in the commercial and multifamily markets.

Q: What gives you confidence that steel prices will stabilize after Q1?

A: We believe we are near a bottom for steel prices, with the underlying commodity stabilizing. The steel formers we buy from are adamant that the announced price increases will stick. We expect sequential declines in Q1 and flattening thereafter.

Q: Have you experienced unusual pushback from large national accounts on passing along manufacturer price increases for wallboard?

A: The pushback is about the same as usual, except for a couple of years ago when demand outstripped supply. We are committed to pushing through any pricing we take, even if the timing is elongated.

Q: How did your wallboard price at the end of April compare with your average quarterly wallboard price?

A: The wallboard price was flat at $475 per thousand square feet throughout the quarter. The February improvement was offset by increased national homebuilder mix.

Q: Can you contrast your current outlook for single-family, multifamily, and commercial markets with six months ago?

A: Multifamily remains as expected, with a couple of quarters before significant declines. Single-family recovery is tied to lower mortgage rates, likely post-election. Commercial activity is bumpier than anticipated, with financing challenges impacting privately financed projects.

Q: What are the headwinds and tailwinds for ceiling volumes, given the strong performance?

A: The headwind is office activity, particularly remodels. Tailwinds include strong demand in data centers, public and private education, and healthcare, which use a significant amount of suspended ceilings.

Q: How are you positioning to benefit from large homebuilders' share gains in the residential market?

A: We continue to gain share with larger homebuilders due to our scale and national presence. National homebuilders value our center-led purchasing and construction capabilities, which has led to increased share in new builder business.

Q: Can you address the gap between single-family starts and completions, and any trends in wallboard per housing start?

A: We are seeing more single-family versus townhouse activity, with single-family houses using slightly less wallboard. The 26% increase in non-seasonally adjusted starts through April likely translates to accelerated single-family sequential growth in Q2 and Q3.

