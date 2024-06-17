On June 17, 2024, Dana Rao, Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary of Adobe Inc (ADBE, Financial), sold 6,765 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $525.51 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 17,540.2214 shares of Adobe Inc.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its tools and services allow customers to create digital content, deploy it across media and devices, measure and optimize it over time, and achieve greater business success. Adobe helps its customers make, manage, measure, and monetize their content across every channel and screen.

Over the past year, Dana Rao has sold a total of 9,365 shares of Adobe Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 25 insider sells and only 2 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Adobe Inc were trading at $525.51 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $234.23 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 46.99, which is above the industry median of 26.51.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Adobe Inc's stock is estimated at $573.47, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics to understand the broader context of their investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.