On June 18, 2024, Director Mark Alvino sold 25,890 shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 36,926 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $4.51 each.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing gene and cell therapies for life-threatening rare genetic diseases. The company's lead programs include EB-101 for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, ABO-102 for Sanfilippo syndrome type A, and ABO-101 for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 39,290 shares and has not made any purchases. The transaction history for Abeona Therapeutics Inc shows an equal number of insider buys and sells over the past year, with 9 of each occurring.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc were trading at $4.51 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $185.151 million. According to the GF Value, the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.09, suggesting that the stock's market price is much higher than its intrinsic value estimated by GuruFocus.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider sentiment and potential future stock performance.

