Insider Sale: CFO Julia Wang Sells Shares of BeiGene Ltd (BGNE)

On June 17, 2024, Julia Wang, Chief Financial Officer of BeiGene Ltd (BGNE, Financial), sold 916 shares of the company at a price of $159.04 per share. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 444,418 shares of BeiGene Ltd.

BeiGene Ltd (BGNE, Financial) is a global biotechnology company focused on developing molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company aims to provide access to innovative, affordable medicines in the fight against cancer.

Over the past year, Julia Wang has sold a total of 2,625 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for BeiGene Ltd shows a total of 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of BeiGene Ltd were trading at $159.04 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $16.89 billion. The stock's valuation metrics, including the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are calculated based on historical data and future business performance estimates.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $437.49, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.36. This suggests that BeiGene Ltd is currently valued as a Possible Value Trap, and potential investors should think twice before investing.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance forecasts provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.