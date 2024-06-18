Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial) on June 18, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 39,655 shares of the company.

Meta Platforms Inc operates as a social technology company worldwide. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. When considering the scale of Meta Platforms Inc, the market cap as of the latest trading price was approximately $1,272.43 billion.

Over the past year, Jennifer Newstead has sold a total of 34,111 shares of Meta Platforms Inc, without purchasing any new shares. In the broader context of insider activities, there have been 231 insider sells and 0 insider buys at Meta Platforms Inc over the last year.

On the date of the recent sale by Jennifer Newstead, shares of Meta Platforms Inc were trading at $504.7. This pricing gives the stock a price-earnings ratio of 28.82, which is above the industry median of 22.005. The GF Value for Meta Platforms Inc is $365.59, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.38.

The GF Value is a proprietary measure, reflecting an intrinsic value based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates as provided by analysts.

This insider sell event might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation discrepancies highlighted by the GF Value, especially considering the current market valuation metrics such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

