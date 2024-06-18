On June 18, 2024, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 4,185 shares of the company.

United Therapeutics Corp, a biotechnology firm, focuses on the development and commercialization of unique products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions.

Over the past year, Christopher Causey has engaged in multiple transactions, selling a total of 12,640 shares and purchasing none. This recent sale continues a trend observed in the company, where there have been 75 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of United Therapeutics Corp were priced at $304.18 on the day of the sale. The company currently holds a market cap of $13.71 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 14.61, which is below the industry median of 26.96.

The stock is considered to be Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.06, based on a GF Value of $286.77.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perspectives.

