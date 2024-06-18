On June 18, 2024, Dan Bodner, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Verint Systems Inc (VRNT, Financial), executed a sale of 14,277 shares of the company at a price of $35.04 per share. This transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 984,764 shares of Verint Systems Inc.

Verint Systems Inc specializes in actionable intelligence solutions for customer engagement optimization, security intelligence, and fraud, risk, and compliance. The company helps organizations make more informed, effective, and timely decisions.

Over the past year, Dan Bodner has sold a total of 309,821 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Verint Systems Inc shows a total of 36 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Verint Systems Inc were trading at $35.04 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.13 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 71.81, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 26.51.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Verint Systems Inc is estimated at $39.07 per share, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.9.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This recent insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's valuation and market trends.

