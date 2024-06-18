President and Chief Executive Officer Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (A, Financial) on June 18, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 28,034 shares of the company.

Agilent Technologies Inc, a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, provides laboratories worldwide with instruments, services, consumables, applications, and expertise. The company enables customers to gain the insights they seek.

Over the past year, Padraig Mcdonnell has sold a total of 3,916 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Agilent Technologies Inc shows a pattern of more sales than buys among insiders, with 14 insider sells and only 2 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc were trading at $135 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 31.38, slightly above the industry median of 30.17.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Agilent Technologies Inc is estimated at $135.95 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This recent sale by the insider could be a routine transaction, but investors often monitor insider behaviors such as buys and sells to gain insights into potential future performance of the company's stock.

