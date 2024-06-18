On June 18, 2024, Elan Moriah, President of Verint Systems Inc (VRNT, Financial), executed a sale of 4,954 shares of the company at a price of $35.04 per share. This transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 146,411 shares of Verint Systems Inc.

Verint Systems Inc specializes in actionable intelligence solutions for customer engagement optimization, security intelligence, and fraud, risk, and compliance. The company operates globally, providing software and services that help organizations make more informed, effective, and timely decisions.

Over the past year, Elan Moriah has sold a total of 37,954 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 36 insider sells and no insider buys at Verint Systems Inc.

The stock of Verint Systems Inc, with a market cap of $2.125 billion, is currently trading at a price-earnings ratio of 71.81. This ratio is significantly higher than both the industry median of 26.51 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Verint Systems Inc is estimated at $39.07 per share, making the stock modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.9.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perceptions at Verint Systems Inc.

