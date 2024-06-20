On June 20, 2024, John Mullen, President & Chief Revenue Officer of Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE, Financial), sold 6,176 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 140,521 shares of the company.

Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE, Financial) specializes in providing software solutions for property and casualty (P&C) insurers. Their products help in digitizing insurance operations, optimizing costs, and improving customer engagement.

Over the past year, John Mullen has sold a total of 22,911 shares of Guidewire Software Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 29 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Guidewire Software Inc were trading at $134.46 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $11.21 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $102.99, which suggests that the stock is Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.31. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

The insider transaction trend at Guidewire Software Inc shows a clear preference for selling over buying among the insiders, which could be an area of interest for current and potential investors.

This recent insider activity and the valuation metrics provide important data points for stakeholders monitoring the financial health and stock performance of Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE, Financial).

