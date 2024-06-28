Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel James King of Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE, Financial) executed a sale of 2,352 shares of the company on June 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,684 shares in the company.

Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE, Financial) specializes in providing software solutions for property and casualty (P&C) insurers. Their products include InsuranceSuite, digital engagement applications, and predictive analytics designed to enhance insurers' ability to engage and empower their customers and workers.

Over the past year, James King has sold a total of 20,371 shares of Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE, Financial) and has not made any purchases. The company's insider transaction history reveals a total of 29 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE, Financial) were priced at $134.35, positioning the company with a market cap of approximately $11.21 billion. The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.3, based on a GF Value of $102.99.

The GF Value is a proprietary measure reflecting an estimated fair value of a stock calculated by considering historical valuation multiples (such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow), an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and expected future business outcomes as forecasted by analysts.

This recent insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current valuation status.

