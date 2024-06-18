On June 18, 2024, Sarah Nash, Director at Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI, Financial), executed a sale of 48,000 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 149,202 shares of the company. Over the past year, Sarah Nash has sold a total of 48,000 shares and has not purchased any shares.

Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI, Financial) is a retailer specializing in body care, hand soaps, sanitizers, and home fragrance products, offering a variety of exclusive fragrances for the body and home.

The transaction history for insiders at Bath & Body Works Inc shows no insider buys over the past year, with three insider sells occurring during the same period.

Shares of Bath & Body Works Inc were priced at $41.5 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $9.44 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 10.90, which is lower than the industry median of 17.79 and also below the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Bath & Body Works Inc is estimated at $43.71 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation based on recent market data and the company's financial health.

