On June 17, 2024, Vivek Garipalli, Director and 10% Owner of Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV, Financial), purchased 877,567 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 877,567 shares of Clover Health Investments Corp.

Clover Health Investments Corp is a healthcare technology company focused on improving health outcomes and reducing costs for patients through its Medicare Advantage plans. The company leverages its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure, and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history for Clover Health Investments Corp shows a trend of more insider buying than selling. There have been 4 insider buys and 0 insider sells. The insider, Vivek Garipalli, has been particularly active, purchasing a total of 877,567 shares over the period and selling none.

On the valuation front, shares of Clover Health Investments Corp were trading at $1.14 on the day of the insider's recent purchase. The company has a market cap of approximately $516.295 million. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for the stock is $0.85, which suggests that the stock is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.34.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider purchase could signal a strong belief in the future prospects of the company, despite the current valuation metrics suggesting a modest overvaluation relative to its intrinsic value.

