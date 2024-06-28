Derek Andersen, Chief Financial Officer of Snap Inc (SNAP, Financial), sold 122,429 shares of the company on June 17, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 2,385,578 shares of Snap Inc. The shares were sold at a price of $15.49 per share, totaling approximately $1,895,420.21.

Over the past year, Derek Andersen has sold a total of 435,043 shares of Snap Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction follows a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 52 insider sells and no insider buys.

Snap Inc, known for its popular social media platform Snapchat, allows users to communicate through short videos and images known as snaps. The company has expanded its business to include hardware products like Spectacles, a wearable camera that integrates with Snapchat.

The market cap of Snap Inc is currently $25.26 billion, with the stock trading at $15.49 per share. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $13.28, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.17.

The valuation metrics such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow are used in determining the GF Value, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider transaction trend for Snap Inc shows a clear preference for selling over buying among insiders, which could be an important consideration for potential investors.

Investors and stakeholders in Snap Inc may want to keep an eye on insider transactions and valuation metrics as part of their overall assessment of the company.

