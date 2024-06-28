Rent the Runway Inc (RENT, Financial), a company specializing in online dress and accessory rentals, recently saw a significant transaction from its Chair, CEO & President, Jennifer Hyman. On June 18, 2024, the insider sold 6,219 shares of the company at a price of $20.04 per share. This transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 158,665 shares of Rent the Runway Inc.

Over the past year, Jennifer Hyman has sold a total of 639,679 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 65 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Rent the Runway Inc is currently valued at a market cap of $75.105 million. The stock's price on the day of the sale was $20.04, which, according to the GF Value of $46.30, suggests that the stock is currently undervalued, presenting a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.43. This valuation indicates a "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice" status.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider activity and valuation analysis provide critical data points for investors monitoring Rent the Runway Inc's stock performance and insider behaviors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.