On June 20, 2024, Jon Congleton, CEO of Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS, Financial), executed a significant transaction by selling 49,313 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this sale, the insider now owns 926,958 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics Inc.

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is focused on developing targeted therapies for cardiovascular and kidney diseases. The company's approach aims to address the underlying causes of these conditions with precision medicine.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 122,110 shares and purchased 10,750 shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been equal numbers of insider buys and sells, totaling 5 each over the past year.

The shares of Mineralys Therapeutics Inc were priced at $12.01 on the day of the sale, positioning the company with a market cap of approximately $580.89 million. This valuation reflects the company's current price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

The following insider trend image provides a visual representation of the buying and selling activities by insiders over the past year:

For more detailed valuation metrics, investors might consider reviewing the GF Value of Mineralys Therapeutics Inc, which could provide further insights into the stock's intrinsic value compared to its current trading price.

This insider sale could be of interest to current and potential investors trying to understand recent insider behaviors and their implications on the company's stock performance and valuation.

