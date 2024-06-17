On June 17, 2024, Phong Le, President & CEO of MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR, Financial), sold 590 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 1,267 shares of MicroStrategy Inc.

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company helps organizations transform data into real-world intelligence and answer their toughest business questions.

Over the past year, Phong Le has sold a total of 40,590 shares of MicroStrategy Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend seen within the company, where there have been 144 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of MicroStrategy Inc were trading at $1,441.81 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $25.99 billion.

The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 5.69, based on a GF Value of $253.32. The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics to understand the broader market and individual stock trends.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.