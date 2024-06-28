Gartner Inc (IT, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts with its strong financial performance and promising growth prospects. Despite a slight daily loss of 0.32%, the company's stock price stands at $449.03, reflecting a three-month change of -7.14%. A detailed analysis, supported by the GF Score, indicates that Gartner Inc is poised for significant future growth.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary ranking system developed by GuruFocus, assessing stocks based on five key valuation aspects. These aspects have shown a strong correlation with long-term stock performance from 2006 to 2021. Stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield better returns. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 indicating the highest potential for outperformance. Gartner Inc boasts a GF Score of 94, signaling strong future performance potential.

Understanding Gartner Inc's Business

Gartner Inc, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a leading research and advisory company specializing in information technology and related fields. The company delivers its research through reports, briefings, and updates primarily to CIOs and senior IT leaders. Gartner operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting, with the majority of its revenue derived from the Research segment. With a market cap of $34.86 billion and annual sales of $5.97 billion, Gartner maintains an operating margin of 18.68%.

Financial Strength and Stability

Gartner Inc's financial robustness is evident in its Interest Coverage ratio of 8.95, significantly above the benchmark of 5 set by investment guru Benjamin Graham. The company's Altman Z-Score of 5.12 further underscores its low risk of financial distress. Additionally, a Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.49 showcases Gartner's prudent debt management.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

Gartner Inc's profitability is highlighted by its impressive Operating Margin, which has consistently increased over the past five years, reaching 18.81% in 2023. The company's Gross Margin also reflects a steady upward trend, demonstrating its efficiency in converting revenue into profit. Gartner's growth is further evidenced by a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 17.6%, outperforming 69.34% of its industry peers.

Conclusion

Considering Gartner Inc's strong financial strength, impressive profitability, and robust growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the company's exceptional position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen.

