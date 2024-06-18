On June 18, 2024, Richard Mahoney, Chief Revenue Officer of Synopsys Inc (SNPS, Financial), sold 3,316 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $611.41 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 3,265 shares of Synopsys Inc.

Synopsys Inc is a company that provides software products and services used to design integrated circuits and electronic systems. It offers advanced technologies for chip design, verification, IP integration, and software security and quality testing.

Over the past year, Richard Mahoney has sold a total of 12,381 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 17 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

Shares of Synopsys Inc were trading at $611.41 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $93.04 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 66.00, which is higher than the industry median of 26.44 and also above the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to the GF Value, is $481.51, indicating that with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.27, Synopsys Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business expectations.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current valuation metrics, such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.