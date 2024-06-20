On June 20, 2024, Eric Shander, President and Chief Financial Officer of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (PWSC, Financial), sold 4,797 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 503,353 shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc operates in the education technology sector, providing cloud-based software to K-12 schools. The company's solutions are designed to improve student achievement, teacher productivity, and school management.

Over the past year, Eric Shander has sold a total of 118,767 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend at PowerSchool Holdings Inc, where there have been 70 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc were trading at $22.33 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock is currently Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels in the company's future prospects.

