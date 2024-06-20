On June 20, 2024, Hardeep Gulati, CEO of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (PWSC, Financial), executed a sale of 29,740 shares of the company at a price of $22.33 per share. This transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 1,685,927 shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (PWSC, Financial) specializes in providing cloud-based software for K-12 education systems. The company's platforms are designed to streamline operations, enhance classroom engagement, and improve student outcomes by integrating technology with educational processes.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 667,149 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the last year, where there have been 70 insider sells and no insider buys within the company.

The shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc were trading at $22.33 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.71 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock is currently Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels regarding the company's current valuation and future prospects.

