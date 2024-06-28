Asana (ASAN), a developer of a work management platform, is surging after unveiling a $150 million stock repurchase program. CEO Dustin Moskovitz emphasized that shares are "undervalued given our immense long-term potential." Prior to this announcement, ASAN's stock had dropped about 40% year-to-date. Additionally, ASAN reaffirmed its Q2 and FY25 revenue guidance, showing resilience in an IT spending environment marked by longer sales cycles and cautious investments.

While many enterprise software companies like Salesforce (CRM), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), and MongoDB (MDB) are facing sluggish demand, ASAN and its peers have maintained relatively stable sales.

On May 30, ASAN reported strong Q1 results, similar to its competitors Monday.com (MNDY) on May 15 and Smartsheet (SMAR) on June 5. This indicates that IT departments are prioritizing spending on applications that enhance efficiency and drive cost savings, such as work management platforms.

However, ASAN is not yet profitable, which has impacted its stock. The company projected a larger-than-expected Q2 net loss of ($0.09)-($0.08) per share when it issued its Q1 results. Increased investments in AI, reflected in the $83 million (+8.5% yr/yr) in R&D expenses in Q1, are putting pressure on its bottom line.

ASAN is confident that its AI investments will become significant growth drivers. For example, its AI assistant can identify workflow bottlenecks and staffing risks in resource planning, and help write goals and identify the best team for specific projects in goal management.

The company plans to launch license-based AI add-ons and is currently developing specific ones.

The key takeaway is that ASAN's new share buyback program not only provides an EPS lever but also shows strong confidence in its growth potential as it enhances its AI capabilities. Despite its lack of profitability, ASAN expects to be free cash flow positive for the year, marking significant progress.