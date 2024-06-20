On June 20, 2024, Michael Bruen, Chief Operating Officer of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd (BWMN, Financial), executed a sale of 5,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 385,739 shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd provides professional land surveying, construction management, and engineering services. The company operates primarily in the United States, offering solutions that support land development for various commercial, public, and residential projects.

Over the past year, Michael Bruen has sold a total of 61,500 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 32 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd were priced at $31.56 on the day of the sale. The company's market cap is currently $553.493 million.

The stock is considered to be Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.03, based on a GF Value of $30.61. The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to estimate the fair value of a stock, incorporating historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and expected business performance.

This insider activity and valuation metrics provide investors with data points to consider when evaluating their positions in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

