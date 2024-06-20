On June 20, 2024, Director Alexander Otto executed a significant transaction in the stock market by selling 274,151 shares of SITE Centers Corp (SITC, Financial). The sale was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 18,353,147 shares of the company.

SITE Centers Corp, the company involved in this transaction, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of shopping centers.

Over the past year, Alexander Otto has sold a total of 1,261,607 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been four insider sells and no insider buys at SITE Centers Corp.

The shares were sold at a price of $14.37 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $3,939,328.67. This price reflects the current market cap of SITE Centers Corp, which stands at $3.005 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of SITE Centers Corp is 14.06, which is lower than the industry median of 16.965. This ratio indicates that the stock is trading at a lower valuation compared to its peers.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of SITE Centers Corp is estimated at $12.93 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.11.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sell event provides investors with a snapshot of recent activities within SITE Centers Corp, reflecting the insider's current stake and the company's valuation metrics.

