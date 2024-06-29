Prabu Raja, President of Semiconductor Products Group at Applied Materials Inc (AMAT, Financial), executed a sale of 50,000 shares of the company on June 18, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 458,417 shares of Applied Materials Inc. The shares were sold at a price of $249.17 each, totaling $12,458,500.

Applied Materials Inc is a global leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. The company's expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. Applied Materials Inc's technologies help make innovations like artificial intelligence, big data, and the Internet of Things (IoT) tangible.

Over the past year, Prabu Raja has sold a total of 50,000 shares of Applied Materials Inc and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for the company shows no insider buys in the past year, with a total of 8 insider sells during the same period.

On the date of the recent sale, Applied Materials Inc was trading at $249.17, giving the company a market cap of approximately $194.88 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stood at 27.06, which is lower than the industry median of 34.28.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, Applied Materials Inc has a GF Value of $147.46. With the current price of $249.17, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.69, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

