On June 20, 2024, Kuntal Verma, Chief Manufacturing Officer of First Solar Inc (FSLR, Financial), sold 1,621 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $260 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 3,549 shares of First Solar Inc.

First Solar Inc specializes in the manufacture of solar panels and the provision of utility-scale PV power plants. The company is known for its advanced thin film solar modules and continues to be a significant player in the global renewable energy sector.

Over the past year, Kuntal Verma has sold a total of 7,279 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within First Solar Inc, where there have been 32 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The shares of First Solar Inc were trading at $260 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $27.71 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 27.14, which is below the industry median of 34.28 but above the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of First Solar Inc is estimated at $185.47 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.4.

The insider transaction trend and the GF Value are crucial indicators for investors monitoring First Solar Inc's stock. The consistent insider selling could be a point of interest, especially when evaluated in conjunction with the company's valuation metrics.

Investors and stakeholders in First Solar Inc may continue to watch these trends and transactions closely, as they provide insights into the perspectives of key insiders and the company's valuation relative to its market performance.

