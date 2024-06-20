On June 20, 2024, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial), executed a significant transaction by selling 22,500 shares of the company. The sale was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 227,560 shares of Alphabet Inc.

Alphabet Inc, the parent company of Google, is a global technology leader focused on key areas such as search, advertising, operating systems and platforms, enterprise, and hardware products. The company has grown significantly over the years, maintaining a strong presence in the technology sector.

The shares were sold at a price of $177.4 each. This transaction has adjusted the insider's stake in the company significantly. Over the past year, Sundar Pichai has sold a total of 22,500 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock.

The transaction history for insiders at Alphabet Inc shows minimal activity, with no insider buys and only one insider sell over the past year.

As of the date of the transaction, Alphabet Inc's shares have a market cap of approximately $2,222.597 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 27.55, which is above the industry median of 22.21.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Alphabet Inc is $150.36 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.18.

This insider sell event might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's current valuation in relation to its historical trading prices and intrinsic value.

