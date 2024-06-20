On June 20, 2024, Robert Badavas, a Director at Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC, Financial), acquired 15,000 shares of the company through the exercise of stock options, followed by the immediate sale of the same number of shares. There were no changes in the number of shares owned by the insider after the transactions. Details were documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following these transactions, the insider now owns 4,234 shares of the company.

Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC, Financial) is a specialty finance company focused on providing senior secured venture growth loans to high-growth, innovative venture capital-backed companies in a variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries.

Regarding the company's valuation metrics, Hercules Capital Inc currently has a market cap of $3.214 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 9.01, which is lower than the industry median of 12.91 and also below the company's historical median.

The GF Value of Hercules Capital Inc is $19.44, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to determine the fair value of a stock, taking into account historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence in the company's current valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.