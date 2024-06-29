Remo Canessa, Chief Financial Officer of Zscaler Inc (ZS, Financial), sold 15,908 shares of the company on June 21, 2024. The transaction was detailed in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 240,248 shares of Zscaler Inc.

Zscaler Inc is a company that operates in the cloud-based information security sector. The company offers solutions for secure access to applications and data in a cloud environment, enhancing the security posture of enterprises without the need for traditional network hardware.

Over the past year, Remo Canessa has sold a total of 87,333 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Zscaler Inc shows a total of 49 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the latest transaction, shares of Zscaler Inc were trading at $178.37, giving the company a market cap of $27.14 billion. According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate calculated by GuruFocus, Zscaler Inc is currently modestly undervalued. The GF Value of $253.10 suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.7.

The GF Value is determined by historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation relative to its current market price.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.