Pete Godbole, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer of Smartsheet Inc (SMAR, Financial), sold 7,244 shares of the company on June 20, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 30,786 shares of Smartsheet Inc.

Over the past year, Pete Godbole has sold a total of 35,281 shares of Smartsheet Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Smartsheet Inc shows a total of 29 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Smartsheet Inc is a platform for work management and automation solutions that help to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work at scale, resulting in more efficient processes and better business outcomes.

On the day of the sale, shares of Smartsheet Inc were trading at $41.22. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Smartsheet Inc is $53.99 per share, making the stock modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.76.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the valuation metrics of Smartsheet Inc.

