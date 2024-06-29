Chief Accounting Officer Andrea Acosta of Pinterest Inc (PINS, Financial) sold 2,564 shares of the company on June 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 186,906 shares of the company.

Pinterest Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The platform allows users to find ideas for recipes, home and style inspiration, and more. Users can create boards to save what they find and learn new things.

Over the past year, Andrea Acosta has sold a total of 6,409 shares of Pinterest Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 57 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the date of the sale, shares of Pinterest Inc were trading at $45, giving the company a market cap of approximately $29.8 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 198.27, significantly higher than the industry median of 22.21.

The stock's valuation metrics show a GF Value of $32.00, indicating that at the current price of $45, Pinterest Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.41.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

