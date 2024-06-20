On June 20, 2024, Bronwen Bastone, Chief People Officer of Enfusion Inc (ENFN, Financial), executed a sale of 28,780 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 198,913 shares of the company.

Enfusion Inc (ENFN, Financial) specializes in providing cloud-based investment management software and services. These solutions cater to asset managers and hedge funds, helping them streamline operations, increase transparency, and optimize their workflows.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 63,830 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 28 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Enfusion Inc were trading at $8.13 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is currently $764.703 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 277.33, significantly higher than both the industry median of 26.44 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Enfusion Inc is estimated at $11.97 per share, suggesting that the stock is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.68.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at Enfusion Inc (ENFN, Financial).

