President David Travers executed a sale of 14,564 shares of ZipRecruiter Inc (ZIP, Financial) on June 18, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 1,096,053 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $8.72 per share.

ZipRecruiter Inc operates an online employment marketplace, connecting millions of employers and job seekers through mobile and email services, as well as partnerships with job boards.

Over the past year, David Travers has sold a total of 98,647 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The overall insider transaction history for ZipRecruiter Inc shows a pattern of 44 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

The company's shares were trading at $8.72 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $872.904 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 25.11, which is above the industry median of 17.54.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $13.43, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.65.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and market valuations, especially considering the stock's current valuation metrics such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

