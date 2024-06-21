On June 21, 2024, Ichiro Aoki, President of Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI, Financial), executed a significant transaction by acquiring 150,000 shares of the stock through the exercise of stock options and then, selling the shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider's holding remains at 36,631 shares of Indie Semiconductor Inc.

Indie Semiconductor Inc focuses on designing and manufacturing semiconductors and software platforms for the automotive industry. The company's products are integral in applications such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), connectivity, user experience, and electrification.

Over the past year, Ichiro Aoki has sold a total of 500,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 21 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of Indie Semiconductor Inc were priced at $6.25 on the day of the transaction, positioning the company with a market cap of approximately $1.07 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $16.51, suggesting that the stock is currently undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.38. This valuation categorizes the stock as a Possible Value Trap, indicating that investors should think twice before making an investment decision.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sell event by Ichiro Aoki provides critical data for investors monitoring insider behaviors and evaluating the company's stock valuation and market position.

