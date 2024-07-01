Long-established in the Healthcare Providers & Services industry, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. It has recently witnessed a daily gain of 1.26%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of -20.09%. However, fresh insights from the GF Score hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc the GF Score of 68 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Understanding Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc's Business

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, with a market cap of $13.95 billion and sales of $144.60 billion, operates one of the largest retail pharmacy chains in the U.S., boasting over 8,500 locations. Nearly three-quarters of Americans live within five miles of a Walgreens location. Roughly two-thirds of its revenue is generated from prescription drug sales, with Walgreens accounting for 20% of total prescription revenue in the U.S. The company also generates sales from retail products, European drug wholesale, and healthcare. With more locations incorporating additional services like Health Corner and Village Medical, Walgreens creates an omnichannel experience for patients and positions itself as a one-stop healthcare provider.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. The company has an interest coverage ratio of 0, which positions it worse than 0% of 410 companies in the Healthcare Providers & Services industry. This ratio highlights potential challenges the company might face when handling its interest expenses on outstanding debt. The esteemed investor Benjamin Graham typically favored companies with an interest coverage ratio of at least five.

The company's Altman Z-Score is just 1.62, which is below the distress zone of 1.81. This suggests that the company may face financial distress over the next few years. Additionally, the company's low cash-to-debt ratio at 0.02 indicates a struggle in handling existing debt levels. The company's debt-to-equity ratio is 2.49, which is worse than 90.76% of 552 companies in the Healthcare Providers & Services industry. A high debt-to-equity ratio suggests over-reliance on borrowing and vulnerability to market fluctuations.

Conclusion

Considering Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance.

