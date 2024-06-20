On June 20, 2024, Peter Enns, Executive Vice President of Chubb Ltd (CB, Financial), executed a sale of 8,200 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 45,853 shares of Chubb Ltd.

Chubb Ltd is a globally recognized insurance company, offering a wide range of insurance products including property and casualty insurance, accident and health insurance, reinsurance, and life insurance to a diverse group of clients.

The shares were sold at a price of $266.06, valuing the transaction at approximately $2,183,692. The sale occurred when Chubb Ltd's shares were trading near their GF Value, suggesting a fair valuation of the stock.

Over the past year, there have been no insider purchases of Chubb Ltd stock, but there have been 20 insider sales. The insider transaction history indicates a trend of selling rather than buying among insiders.

Chubb Ltd's market cap is currently $108.45 billion, with a price-earnings ratio of 11.85. This ratio is slightly higher than the industry median of 11.43, indicating a premium compared to its peers.

The stock's valuation metrics, including the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are aligned with historical trading multiples. The current price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.06 suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider sale could provide current and potential investors with insights into how insiders view the stock's valuation and future prospects.

